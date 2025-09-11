Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister Arora

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Punjab government is committed to empower minority students through education and scholarships as they represent the bright future of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Punjab government is committed to empower minority students through education and scholarships as they represent the bright future of Pakistan.

He was addressing a ceremony held at Divisional Public school Faisalabad on Thursday to distribute education scholarships among 290 students from minority communities in Faisalabad division.

He said that about 2,600 students had applied for scholarships across Punjab, out of which 1,000 were selected.

He expressed satisfaction that a majority of the recipients are female students who would play a vital role in shaping a literate and progressive society.

Arora said that the government is considering proposals to extend scholarships to children of the families earning less than Rs.50,000 per month so that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz is determined to improve the quality of education, eliminate the cheating mafia and expand opportunities for all segments of the society. He said that the Chief Minister regards minorities as “crown of the nation” and has also demonstrated this commitment through practical steps. Recently, 75,000 minority citizens living below the poverty line received minority cards under a welfare scheme initiated by the Punjab government, he added.

Paying tribute to Christian community, Arora said that they have served Pakistan not only in education but also in the fields of healthcare and defense.

He congratulated the scholarship recipients and prayed for their success in contributing to national development.

He advised the students to actively participate in the newly launched digital skills program of Punjab government which would equip the youth with modern knowledge and opportunities.

Referring to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, the minister reminded the audience that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom to practice their religion in their places of worship.

He announced that Punjab government has doubled the minority scholarship budget from Rs.30 million to Rs.60 million this year and it would hopefully be raised further up to Rs.120 million next year.

He also expressed optimism that in the future, the officers from minority communities would serve at senior positions such as DCs, ACs, CPOs and RPOs.

Speaking about recent challenges, the minister said that India had released 900,000 cusecs water into Pakistan, creating a flood-like situation in Punjab.

He lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, commissioners and deputy commissioners for providing timely relief to flood-hit families.

He appealed to minority communities to stand with the government during this testing time.

Later, he also distributed scholarships among deserving students of minority communities.

MPA Qudsia Batool, former parliamentarians Hajji Akram Ansari, Khalid Pervaiz Gill and Rana Shoaib Idrees along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas, community leaders, teachers, parents, and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.