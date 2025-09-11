Open Menu

SID Releases River Flow Data, HESCO Chief Inspects Flood Emergency Camp, 75 Families Relocated

September 11, 2025

SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 families relocated

The Sindh information department (SID) on Thursday night released the latest statistics of water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Sindh information department (SID) on Thursday night released the latest statistics of water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages.

According to the figures issued at 8 p.m, water inflow and outflow at Panjnad was recorded at 658,845 cusecs. At Guddu barrage, the inflow was 506,433 cusecs and outflow remained 475,970 cusecs. At Sukkur barrage, inflow stood at 450,150 and outflow 418,810 cusecs, while at Kotri barrage, inflow was recorded at 259,284 cusecs and outflow reached 254,354 cusecs.

On the other hand, the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Faizullah Dahri visited the Rescue 1122 station and the flood emergency camp at Al-Manzar. On the occasion, Emergency Officer Roshan Ali Mahesar briefed him in detail about operational activities and preparedness measures.

Meanwhile, under the directives of the deputy commissioner, more than 75 families of the nomadic Bagri community residing along the banks of the Indus River in Latifabad Unit-4 were relocated to safer places due to the threat of flooding.

