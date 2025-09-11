- Home
- Pakistan
- SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 families relocated
SID Releases River Flow Data, HESCO Chief Inspects Flood Emergency Camp, 75 Families Relocated
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 10:27 PM
The Sindh information department (SID) on Thursday night released the latest statistics of water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Sindh information department (SID) on Thursday night released the latest statistics of water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages.
According to the figures issued at 8 p.m, water inflow and outflow at Panjnad was recorded at 658,845 cusecs. At Guddu barrage, the inflow was 506,433 cusecs and outflow remained 475,970 cusecs. At Sukkur barrage, inflow stood at 450,150 and outflow 418,810 cusecs, while at Kotri barrage, inflow was recorded at 259,284 cusecs and outflow reached 254,354 cusecs.
On the other hand, the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Faizullah Dahri visited the Rescue 1122 station and the flood emergency camp at Al-Manzar. On the occasion, Emergency Officer Roshan Ali Mahesar briefed him in detail about operational activities and preparedness measures.
Meanwhile, under the directives of the deputy commissioner, more than 75 families of the nomadic Bagri community residing along the banks of the Indus River in Latifabad Unit-4 were relocated to safer places due to the threat of flooding.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak
Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket
PSCA holds prayer ceremony on Quaid’s 77th death anniversary
SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 fami ..
Multiple absconding murder and attempted murder suspects arrested in major crack ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews progress on Quetta deve ..
Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Person to PM Youth Program on Tra ..
IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services
Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb
CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family
Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore st ..
Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSCA holds prayer ceremony on Quaid’s 77th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 families relocated2 minutes ago
-
Multiple absconding murder and attempted murder suspects arrested in major crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews progress on Quetta development, beautificat ..1 minute ago
-
IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services4 minutes ago
-
Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb4 minutes ago
-
CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family4 minutes ago
-
Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore station, colonies4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister Arora4 minutes ago
-
Three air passengers offloaded8 minutes ago
-
98,335 POs, 38,642 court absconders arrested across Punjab in 20258 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issues relief orders on various cops' reques ..8 minutes ago