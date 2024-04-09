Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fest, T20 matches, Eid

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Baisakhi festival, cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore, and Eid preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Baisakhi festival, cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore, and Eid preparations.

The meeting was attended by district administration officials and officers from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail participating specially.

Commissioner Randhawa announced that Sikh yatrees would begin arriving in Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing starting April 13th for the Baisakhi festival. He said that the Lahore Police, along with the Department of Auqaf and district administrations of Lahore and Nankana, are finalizing arrangements for the Sikh yatrees.

For Eid-ul-Fitr, Randhawa emphasized that there would be improved cleanliness and security measures. Security plans and duty rosters for Chaand Raat and Eid gatherings have already been issued. He directed all deputy commissioners to issue fresh permissions for the kids rides in parks on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Regarding the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket matches, the commissioner received a detailed briefing from PCB officials. The matches are scheduled to be played at the Qaddafi Stadium Nishtar Complex. He stressed that there would be no compromise on lighting at every blind spot from a security standpoint. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will depute 355 workers and officers for cleaning duties during the matches. Additionally, 120 walk-through gates and 336 extra CCTV cameras will be installed.

Commissioner Randhawa instructed strict checks on the prices and standards of food and beverages inside the stadium. He also mentioned that, apart from the PCB control room, special control rooms will be established to ensure the successful conduct of the matches according to schedule and procedure.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, and other administrative and security officers from the PCB, while other DCs and DPOs participated via video link.