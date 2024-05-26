Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Prevention Of Congo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the inter-provincial check post Attock Khurd on Sunday.
On this occasion, the Commissioner reviewed the arrangements made to prevent the Congo virus.
Concerned officers were also present.
