Commissioner reviews arrangements for prevention of Congo

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the inter-provincial check post Attock Khurd on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Commissioner reviewed the arrangements made to prevent the Congo virus.

Concerned officers were also present.