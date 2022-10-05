Commissioner reviews prices, availability of eatables

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday issued instructions to all deputy commissioners to intensify the crackdown on profiteers and hoarders for ensuring the availability of food items at fixed rates.

While presiding over a meeting held at his office here, he reviewed the prices and availability of eatables, especially vegetables, flour, ghee, and pulses.

The commissioner said that providing relief to the people from inflation was the government's priority, and administrative officers must play their role in ensuring stability in the prices of essential commodities.