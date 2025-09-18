Commissioner reviews progress on health sector development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the progress of ongoing health sector development schemes in Sargodha Division.

According to the commissioner's spokesperson here, during the meeting, concerns were raised about alleged corruption and substandard materials used in some projects. The commissioner stated that public funds are a trust and must be protected. He directed that any officer or contractor found guilty of negligence or corruption will face strict action.

A comprehensive review of health development schemes in all four districts was presented, highlighting progress on BHUs, RHCs, and hospital ramp projects. The commissioner stressed the importance of ensuring transparency in construction projects and maintaining high-quality standards. He directed that ongoing projects be closely monitored and audits be conducted to prevent any misuse of funds.

Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Health Rana Muhammad Riaz, and other relevant authorities were present.