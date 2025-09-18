Commissioner Reviews Progress On Health Sector Development Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the progress of ongoing health sector development schemes in Sargodha Division.
According to the commissioner's spokesperson here, during the meeting, concerns were raised about alleged corruption and substandard materials used in some projects. The commissioner stated that public funds are a trust and must be protected. He directed that any officer or contractor found guilty of negligence or corruption will face strict action.
A comprehensive review of health development schemes in all four districts was presented, highlighting progress on BHUs, RHCs, and hospital ramp projects. The commissioner stressed the importance of ensuring transparency in construction projects and maintaining high-quality standards. He directed that ongoing projects be closely monitored and audits be conducted to prevent any misuse of funds.
Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Health Rana Muhammad Riaz, and other relevant authorities were present.
Recent Stories
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health sector development schemes7 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Gul assumes charge as SSP Investigation Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
Experts warn Pakistan must train citizens to respond to emergencies before help arrives17 minutes ago
-
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diploma ..25 minutes ago
-
IUB provides dry ration to 600 flood-hit families27 minutes ago
-
Fake traffic policeman arrested in Rawalpindi27 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes dry ration among flood-hit families27 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death27 minutes ago
-
Boy falls into canal37 minutes ago
-
Greece Envoy calls on SAPM on Digital Media Fahd Haroon37 minutes ago
-
Security tightened in Red Zone amid heightened vigilance37 minutes ago
-
Man,son killed on road37 minutes ago