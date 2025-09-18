Fake traffic policeman arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A traffic warden in Rawalpindi arrested a man impersonating a traffic police official in the Ganjmandi area, a City Traffic Police spokesman said on Thursday.

The impersonator, identified as Muhammad Arif son of Muhammad Sharif, was caught red-handed by Traffic Warden Faisal Bashir while wearing a police uniform and reflective jacket.

He had been extorting money from rickshaw drivers and other motorists.

According to the spokesman, cash and a counterfeit police identification card were recovered from the suspect, who had collected amounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,200 from drivers.

An application for legal proceedings has been submitted at the Ganjmandi Police Station.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam commended the warden’s swift action, announcing a commendation certificate and cash reward.

He also urged citizens to report corruption complaints through the online portal or the complaint cell at Traffic Headquarters.