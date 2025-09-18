Boy falls into canal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A three-year-old boy fell into a canal from a bridge in the Dera Masti area, on the outskirts

of Bahawalpur city on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a child had accidentally fallen into the canal while playing

on the bridge.

"Upon receiving the call, rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and launched a

search operation to locate the boy," an official spokesperson said.

At the time of filing this report, the search operation was still ongoing.