Boy Falls Into Canal
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A three-year-old boy fell into a canal from a bridge in the Dera Masti area, on the outskirts
of Bahawalpur city on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, a child had accidentally fallen into the canal while playing
on the bridge.
"Upon receiving the call, rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and launched a
search operation to locate the boy," an official spokesperson said.
At the time of filing this report, the search operation was still ongoing.
Recent Stories
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy falls into canal2 minutes ago
-
Greece Envoy calls on SAPM on Digital Media Fahd Haroon2 minutes ago
-
Security tightened in Red Zone amid heightened vigilance2 minutes ago
-
Man,son killed on road2 minutes ago
-
Man,son killed on road2 minutes ago
-
Three murderers held12 minutes ago
-
Intermediate part-II result announced12 minutes ago
-
Public welfare projects worth Rs 400m approved in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement12 minutes ago
-
Tragic loss of little Umar sparks national debate on vomiting risks, parental responsibility22 minutes ago
-
DWO delegation briefs SP Faqirabad on social crimes, community issues22 minutes ago
-
10th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Asfandyar Bukhari observed in Attock22 minutes ago