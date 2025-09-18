Man,son Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM
A man and his son lost their lives in an accident when a speeding trailer hit
their motorcycle on the National Highway in the Musafir Khana area of the district.
According to the Rescue 1122, the control room received a call reporting a serious
road accident involving two critically injured individuals.Unfortunately, both had already
succumbed to their injuries," a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.
The bodies were shifted to the hospital morgue and later handed over
to their family.
