Man,son killed on road

(@FahadShabbir)

A man and his son lost their lives in an accident when a speeding trailer hit

their motorcycle on the National Highway in the Musafir Khana area of the district.

According to the Rescue 1122, the control room received a call reporting a serious

road accident involving two critically injured individuals.Unfortunately, both had already

succumbed to their injuries," a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital morgue and later handed over

to their family.