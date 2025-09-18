Youth Hit To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A young man was killed after being hit by a speeding train while crossing the railway
tracks near Chak No 40 SB, under the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed Police Station,
on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, the victim, identified as Muhammad Azan of Chak No 40 SB
was riding his motorcycle across the tracks when he was struck by the train and
died on the spot.
