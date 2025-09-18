Ayesha Gul assumes charge as SSP Investigation Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Newly appointed SSP Investigation Peshawar, Ayesha Gul has officially assumed charge of her post.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that her top priorities will be to ensure timely delivery of justice, maintain transparency in investigations and promote professionalism and merit in the department.

She emphasized that every case will be investigated impartially and without delay, so that those involved in serious crimes can be brought to justice. “No delay will be tolerated in providing justice to the public,” she remarked.

Ayesha Gul belongs to the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) group. She previously served as AIG Gender and recently returned after completing a course abroad.

APP/vak