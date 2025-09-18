Ayesha Gul Assumes Charge As SSP Investigation Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Newly appointed SSP Investigation Peshawar, Ayesha Gul has officially assumed charge of her post.
Speaking on the occasion, she stated that her top priorities will be to ensure timely delivery of justice, maintain transparency in investigations and promote professionalism and merit in the department.
She emphasized that every case will be investigated impartially and without delay, so that those involved in serious crimes can be brought to justice. “No delay will be tolerated in providing justice to the public,” she remarked.
Ayesha Gul belongs to the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) group. She previously served as AIG Gender and recently returned after completing a course abroad.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health sector development schemes7 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Gul assumes charge as SSP Investigation Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
Experts warn Pakistan must train citizens to respond to emergencies before help arrives17 minutes ago
-
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diploma ..25 minutes ago
-
IUB provides dry ration to 600 flood-hit families27 minutes ago
-
Fake traffic policeman arrested in Rawalpindi27 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes dry ration among flood-hit families27 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death27 minutes ago
-
Boy falls into canal37 minutes ago
-
Greece Envoy calls on SAPM on Digital Media Fahd Haroon37 minutes ago
-
Security tightened in Red Zone amid heightened vigilance37 minutes ago
-
Man,son killed on road37 minutes ago