Security Tightened In Red Zone Amid Heightened Vigilance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Security arrangements in the Federal capital’s Red Zone have been further reinforced on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, with heightened measures at sensitive installations, diplomatic missions, and key entry points.
An official told APP on Thursday that police had intensified security checks at Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Ayub Chowk, and the main entry and exit points of the Diplomatic Enclave. He said advanced technology, including body-worn cameras and Safe City surveillance systems, was being employed to improve the checking process and make monitoring more transparent and efficient.
He said additional officers and personnel were deployed in the field to directly supervise security duties.
Strict instructions were issued by SSP Security that no negligence or carelessness in the performance of duty would be tolerated.
He said security around embassies, United Nations offices, and other vital establishments had been further strengthened. Safe City cameras are keeping a close watch on every individual and vehicle entering or leaving the Red Zone.
SSP Zeeshan urged citizens to fully cooperate with police during security checks and immediately report any suspicious activity to the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” to ensure timely response.
The SSP Security stressed that the safety of both national and foreign diplomats, as well as sensitive installations, remains a top priority of Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz
