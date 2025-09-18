Minister Distributes Dry Ration Among Flood-hit Families
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada visited multiple flood-affected areas
in the district and distributed dry rations and essential supplies to affected families.
According to an official press release, the minister toured several villages impacted by the recent
flash floods, including Bhindi Mian Sahib, Chakri Siyal, Lala Dera, Goth Shah, Lal Suhanra, Uch, Khanowali, and Fatowali, among others. He reviewed the ongoing flood situation and relief efforts on the ground.
While addressing the media during his visit, Kazim Ali Pirzada assured residents that the Punjab government stands with the flood victims in this challenging time.
“The government will not abandon families who are facing hardship after floodwaters entered their homes,” he said.
He further stated that flash floods from rivers including Sutlej and Chenab had caused widespread damage across the province, inundating tens of thousands of acres of farmland. The government, he added, is conducting a comprehensive survey to assess the losses and provide financial assistance to affected families and farmers.
