Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review flood situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, chaired a high-level meeting at the Darbar Hall to review the flood situation in the River Indus.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Commander Waqas of Pakistan Army, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani, Additional Commissioner Syed Ammar Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Director Social Welfare Ghulam Muhammad Sahito, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Ejaz Leghari, District Education Officer Secondary Humaira Mir, and officers from police, irrigation, livestock, health, education, HESCO, social welfare, Rescue 1122, and other departments.The participants of the meeting reviewed the current river condition and the rescue and relief arrangements.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that a major flood wave is expected to pass through the limits of Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts between September 9 and 10. He directed the irrigation department to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of protective embankments and to keep heavy machinery and stone stockpiles ready at vulnerable points.

He emphasized that protecting lives and property is the top priority and appealed residents of riverine (katcha) areas to immediately shift to relief camps.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani briefed the Army officers about the arrangements, stating that the district administration has completed all preparations to tackle the flood situation.

He informed that 95 villages in 9 union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed talukas are likely to be affected by high flood. DC said that in order to accommodate the displaced area villagers, 59 relief camps have been established in schools and government buildings, where people will be provided three meals a day and other basic facilities.

DC added that medical and vaccination camps for both people and livestock have been set up by the health and livestock departments. On the other hand District Control Room has also been established to maintain close coordination with relevant agencies.

Brigadier Commander Waqas, while speaking at the meeting, expressed satisfaction over the rescue and relief measures taken by the divisional and district administrations. He assured that Pakistan Army stands with the administration for rescue operations. He also advised public to verify news from official sources before sharing on social media to avoid misinformation.

Later, Executive Engineer Dad Division Taimoor Khero briefed the meeting regarding condition of protective embankments and river water flow. Following the meeting, Commissioner Nadeem Ahmed Abro, along with Brigadier Commander Waqas and Deputy Commissioner Nizamani, visited the protective bunds near Sakrand to inspect water levels, protective measures, and relief/medical camps.

