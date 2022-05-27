Commissioner takes notice of torture on student in Shujabad

MULTAN, May 27(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak took notice of torture on school kid allegedly by a school teacher in tehsil Shujabad.

A video, containing torture images, went viral after a school teacher namely Hafeez Ahmed subjected his student Muhammad Jehanzeb son of Gul Shaad to severe torture.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that teachers played an important role in educational upbringing of students. No one will be allowed to torture students. A legal action will be initiated against the person involved in the torture.