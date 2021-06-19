UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Takes Notice On Sale, Purchase Of Animals In Different Areas Of City

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Commissioner takes notice on sale, purchase of animals in different areas of city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood took notice of sale and purchase of sacrifice animals in different areas of city and stated that animal's could only be sold at specific markets, identified by the district administration.

Commissioner also instructed the Assistant Commissioner City and Administration of Metropolitan Corporation to take strict action against the persons involved in selling animals in the city area.

Commissioner, in a statement, stated that the some temporary markets would also be introduced to facilitate the citizens for purchase of animals for Eid ul Azha.

In cattle markets, a proper mechanism would be evolved to keep people safe and secure from coronavirus. Similarly, the animals will undergo screening to avoid spread of Congo virus.

