Commissioner to speed up dengue surveillance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed Friday directed all the concerned teams to speed up dengue surveillance in the division in the interest of public health.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting of dengue surveillance activities here.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts, director health Dr Muhammad Riaz Rana and health officials were also present.

The commissioner directed the anti-dengue teams to take up consistent surveillance at various public places including service stations, scrap shops, grounds, nurseries etc.

Dr Irshad Ahmad stressed the need to hold regular meetings of district and tehsil anti-dengue committees.

He issued orders for serving legal notices to domestic units, besides initiating FIRs against commercial units over presence of dengue larvae in their premises.

Later,Director Health, Dr Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting about concerned teams' performance and cases registered after dengue larvae presence in various areas in the division.