Commissioner urges parents to aware children about coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Division Commissioner, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Sunday urged the parents to send their children to educational institutions, being reopened from tomorrow (Monday), after giving them training about coronavirus SOPs.

In a media statement issued here, he appealed to the parents to encourage their kids to go to their schools with full confidence by creating such an environment so that children could be enabled to cope with this grave challenge.

He said that parents should time and again remind their children of the coronavirus SOPs such as wearing face masks; maintaining social distancing; washing hands with soap at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer etc.

The parents should also tame their children in a way so that they developed study habit to complete their course syllabus.

He was of the view that more adoption of coronavirus SOPs would not only ensure safety of children but also help in continuation of educational activities on regular basis.

Meanwhile, the Special Squad of Commissioner while taking action against the violators of COVID-19 SOPs and business timings late last night, sealed several hotels, banquet halls and restaurants including Luxus Grand Hotel and Banquet Hall, Butt Marque in Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town, Butt Sweet and Karahi and Nirala Karahi Tikka at Lakshmi Chowk, Pizza Hutt, Fri chick and Optp food chain outlets at Faisal Town.