Commissioner visits Catholic Church, Holy Family Hospital to review facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited the Catholic Church in Holy Family Hospital and reviewed the facilities.

During the visit, the Commissioner also checked the arrangements for the separate entrance of the church.

Medical Superintendent, Holy Family Hospital, Father Sarfraz Simon, Babu Sajid, and Sheikh Arsalan were present on the occasion.

There is the joint entrance for the Outdoor Patient Department of the hospital and the church, the Commissioner said adding, due to combined entrance, the patients and the Christian community face difficulties. There should be a separate entrance to enter the church which would help resolve many administrative issues, he added.

A committee would be formed comprising members from the hospital administration and church administrators to resolve the issue, he said.

The Christian community made many sacrifices for Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

100 kanals piece of the land had been allocated in Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard for the Christian community cemetery, he said.

People of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta informed that the administration was making Holy Family Hospital, a state-of-the-art hospital of the province.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Rawalpindi also cut the Christmas cake along with the Christian community and congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.