UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Civil Hospital, Appreciated Computerized Inventory System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:19 PM

Commissioner visits Civil Hospital, appreciated computerized inventory system

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Civil Hospital here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Civil Hospital here on Wednesday.

He inspected the stock of medicines and expressed satisfaction on presences of all the necessary medicines including anti-rabies vaccines and antivenoms for snake bite. The commissioner visited the Emergency section, special dengue ward, medical ward and Intensive Care Unit.

He talked to the admitted patients and asked about facilities being provided at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf briefed Commissioner about computerized medicine inventory system through which all the medicines are filled periodically before the ending of stock.

He told that all the medicines are provided free of cost at the hospital including expensive medicines for cancer and other diseases.

The commissioner appreciated the automated medicine inventory system.

Related Topics

Dengue Bahawalpur Cancer All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Ruler attends &#039;Impactful Leaders Progra ..

6 minutes ago

Commander Navy Islamic Republic Of Iran Visits Var ..

17 minutes ago

Israeli Parliament Launches Dissolution Procedures ..

1 minute ago

Over 50 People Hospitalized After Bus Accident in ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan bowlers bags 5 wkts on first day

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body okays Prevention of Smuggli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.