Commissioner visits Civil Hospital, appreciated computerized inventory system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Civil Hospital here on Wednesday.

He inspected the stock of medicines and expressed satisfaction on presences of all the necessary medicines including anti-rabies vaccines and antivenoms for snake bite. The commissioner visited the Emergency section, special dengue ward, medical ward and Intensive Care Unit.

He talked to the admitted patients and asked about facilities being provided at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf briefed Commissioner about computerized medicine inventory system through which all the medicines are filled periodically before the ending of stock.

He told that all the medicines are provided free of cost at the hospital including expensive medicines for cancer and other diseases.

The commissioner appreciated the automated medicine inventory system.