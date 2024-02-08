Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Election Control Room

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the Divisional Control Room set up for the general elections on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination, Yasir Bhatti and Focal Person for Elections, ACG Hafiz Abdul Mannan, briefed him on the arrangements. The commissioner reviewed the polling process and security arrangements in all districts of the division through monitoring screens in the control room. The ACG informed him that the monitoring of the election process was being conducted through the control room, and immediate instructions were being issued to address complaints received regarding polling.

He said that control rooms had been established in every district of the division, and CCTV cameras installed at all sensitive polling stations.

The commissioner instructed all returning officers to strictly enforce the Election Commission's code of conduct. He said that all relevant agencies, including police and rescuers, were on high alert to deal with any emergency situation across the division.

