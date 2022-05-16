Commissioner visits Heatwave Relief Camp at Farid Gate

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal visited Heatwave Relief Camp at Farid Gate today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal visited Heatwave Relief Camp at Farid Gate today.

The camp has been set up in view of the heatwave to provide shelter, cold drinking water, and ORS to the citizens. Commissioner said that under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, 24 heatwave relief camps have been set up in the Bahawalpur district. He said that all citizens should take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heat and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun. He provided bottles of mineral water to the citizens at the camp.

He said"Carelessness can prove fatal in extreme heat and precautionary measures should be taken to stay safe from extreme heat.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that water intake should be increased and people should wear light-colored cotton clothing. He urged parents to keep the heads of school children covered and always have a water bottle with them."he said that farmers should provide adequate water for their crops and livestock and the public should call the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) helpline 1129 in case of any emergency. Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Mian Azhar Javed were also present on the occasion.