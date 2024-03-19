Commissioner visits model Ramazan bazaar, exam centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to the model Ramazan Bazaar, Jhang Road, here on Tuesday.

She inspected the availability of essential commodities at discounted rates at agriculture fair price shops. She also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables, grocery items and inquired about the quality and discount prices of the items from the customers on the spot.

She said that arrangements had been made in two model Ramadan bazaars set up in the city and quality items were available at counters for consumers.

Separately, she visited the Matric examination centers set up under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

She went to the examination center in the area of Partab Nagar, Jhang Road, and inspected arrangements for the students and records of the examination staff.