Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Model Ramazan Bazaar, Exam Centers

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner visits model Ramazan bazaar, exam centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to the model Ramazan Bazaar, Jhang Road, here on Tuesday.

She inspected the availability of essential commodities at discounted rates at agriculture fair price shops. She also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables, grocery items and inquired about the quality and discount prices of the items from the customers on the spot.

She said that arrangements had been made in two model Ramadan bazaars set up in the city and quality items were available at counters for consumers.

Separately, she visited the Matric examination centers set up under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

She went to the examination center in the area of Partab Nagar, Jhang Road, and inspected arrangements for the students and records of the examination staff.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Visit Road Jhang Price BISE From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

2 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

4 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

5 hours ago
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

6 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

6 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan