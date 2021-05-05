UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Ramazan Bazaars, Reviews Arrangements

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner visits Ramazan Bazaars, reviews arrangements

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Nadir Chatha paid visit to Ramazan bazaars and reviewed arrangements here on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the purpose of setting up Ramadan Bazaars was to provide quality and affordable items to people at one place.

He said this while talking to people while visiting Ramazan bazaars at Depalpur, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Mandi Ahmedabad, Basirpur and Haveli Lakha.

He said the sugar and flour were available in large quantity at fixed price of the provincial government and two kg of sugar was being sold to each person instead of one.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha also inspected a fair price shops of the agriculture department in bazaars and checked quality of items.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Ahmedabad Price Depalpur Haveli Lakha Hujra Shah Muqeem Government Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Unification of Armed Forces is crucial, decisive d ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

57 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

57 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.