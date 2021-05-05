Commissioner visits Ramazan Bazaars, reviews arrangements

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Nadir Chatha paid visit to Ramazan bazaars and reviewed arrangements here on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the purpose of setting up Ramadan Bazaars was to provide quality and affordable items to people at one place.

He said this while talking to people while visiting Ramazan bazaars at Depalpur, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Mandi Ahmedabad, Basirpur and Haveli Lakha.

He said the sugar and flour were available in large quantity at fixed price of the provincial government and two kg of sugar was being sold to each person instead of one.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha also inspected a fair price shops of the agriculture department in bazaars and checked quality of items.