Committee Being Constituted To Settle Matters Of Dues Of Industrialists: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:47 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said a committee was being constituted to settle the matters pertaining to clearance and waivers of dues of Bin Qasim industrialists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said a committee was being constituted to settle the matters pertaining to clearance and waivers of dues of Bin Qasim industrialists.

The committee would start working after approval from federal cabinet, the minister said while addressing a meeting at the Port Qasim Authority office.

The minister said there were number of complaints that PQA officers were not allowing the factories to trim the bushes around their spaces.

He said this was intolerable and directed the authorities concerned to ensure that factories were allowed to cut the bushes.

The office bearers of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) briefed the minister about their issues including excessive billing from K-Electric, longer power outages, sewerage, and non-availability of public transport.

The BQATI members also appreciated the policies of federal government.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Maulvi, Chairman and officers of PQA attended the meeting.

