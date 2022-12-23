Community Center inaugurated at Haq Nawaz Park Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur inaugurated the newly constructed "Derajat Community Centre" by cutting a ribbon at Haq Nawaz Park.

The inauguration ceremony besides other dignitaries was attended by City Mayor Captain (retd.) Sardar Umar Amin Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed and a number of writers, intellectuals, students and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP minister said that the provincial government was taking a keen interest in the development of the southern district and funds to the tune of Rs 20 billion would be spent on the renovation and development projects of the Dera city.

Referring to the development initiatives of the KP government, Faisal Amin said that a foundation stone had been laid for the construction of flyovers which would help overcome the longstanding traffic issue in the city.

Similarly, he said a museum will also be completed soon which will help preserve and promote the culture of the area and enlighten visitors about its rich traits and various aspects of the local culture.

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan said that the administration was giving priority to promoting quality education among the children and such initiatives would help achieve the objective.

He said that harmony and peace were prerequisite for the development process of the area and added in this regard collective efforts should be made.

City Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said that the community center would house a number of facilities for residents, especially the elderly citizens.

He said that the center would be equipped with a library, and a reading room and visitors would be facilitated to read books in a conducive environment.

Syed Irshad Shah, President of the Progressive Writers Association, and Baloch Ehsan, General Secretary suggested that a literary conference and mushaira should be held under Mela Derajaat and presented suggestions for further improvement in the community center.

In this regard, the provincial minister and the city mayor assured their full cooperation. Earlier, seedlings were planted and offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the area.