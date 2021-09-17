Community dialogue held to promote tolerance, interfaith harmony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Blue Veins in collaboration with District Coordination Council, Social Welfare Department under Aawaz II Programme organised a community dialogue in District Social Welfare Office Peshawar, to promote tolerance and interfaith Harmony.

According to a press release issued here on Friday the event was attended by Member Standing Committee on Auqaf, Hajj, Religious & Minority Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly MPA Ravi Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Younas Afridi, District President, District Coordination Council Yar Muhammad Khan, Members of Aawaz II Distict Forum Peshawar and community members.

The dialogue session provided an opportunity to communities and local decision makers to understand the experiences of marginalization, importance of peace, tolerance and religious harmony and communities' role in promotion of peace.

The speakers and participants of the session highlighted the importance of promoting interfaith harmony and tolerance to build an inclusive society in Pakistan.

While giving a brief introduction of Aawaz II at the event, District Manager Awaz II, Ms. Komal, said that the event has brought us all together under one platform to raise mutual concerns of harmony in form of a dialogue and suggest ways to work together to develop more tolerant communities through Aawaz II forums.

Member Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar, informed the participants about KP Government s' efforts towards interfaith harmony and building a peaceful society.

He said that for understanding, respect and cooperation among people of different faiths for the well-being of communities and promotion of peace in Pakistan, we need to promote culture of mutual dialogue at all levels and inclusive education.

District Social Welfare Officer Younas Afridi said that religious scholars and leaders have key role to play in promoting unity and solidarity. Representatives of all religions, scholars and leaders should make efforts to promote norms of tolerance, acceptance, respect and peaceful co-existence in Pakistan, he added.

The participants and speaker of the session called for common strategy and coordinated efforts for the future and assured that their efforts would continue to achieve tolerant society and religious harmony.

District President, District Coordination Council, Yar Mohammad Shaheen said we must make individual and collective efforts to promote critical thinking among youth and children to understand the vitality of social and cultural diversity and tolerance which is essential for sustainable peace.