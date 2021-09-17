UrduPoint.com

Community Dialogue Held To Promote Tolerance, Interfaith Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Community dialogue held to promote tolerance, interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Blue Veins in collaboration with District Coordination Council, Social Welfare Department under Aawaz II Programme organised a community dialogue in District Social Welfare Office Peshawar, to promote tolerance and interfaith Harmony.

According to a press release issued here on Friday the event was attended by Member Standing Committee on Auqaf, Hajj, Religious & Minority Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly MPA Ravi Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Younas Afridi, District President, District Coordination Council Yar Muhammad Khan, Members of Aawaz II Distict Forum Peshawar and community members.

The dialogue session provided an opportunity to communities and local decision makers to understand the experiences of marginalization, importance of peace, tolerance and religious harmony and communities' role in promotion of peace.

The speakers and participants of the session highlighted the importance of promoting interfaith harmony and tolerance to build an inclusive society in Pakistan.

While giving a brief introduction of Aawaz II at the event, District Manager Awaz II, Ms. Komal, said that the event has brought us all together under one platform to raise mutual concerns of harmony in form of a dialogue and suggest ways to work together to develop more tolerant communities through Aawaz II forums.

Member Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar, informed the participants about KP Government s' efforts towards interfaith harmony and building a peaceful society.

He said that for understanding, respect and cooperation among people of different faiths for the well-being of communities and promotion of peace in Pakistan, we need to promote culture of mutual dialogue at all levels and inclusive education.

District Social Welfare Officer Younas Afridi said that religious scholars and leaders have key role to play in promoting unity and solidarity. Representatives of all religions, scholars and leaders should make efforts to promote norms of tolerance, acceptance, respect and peaceful co-existence in Pakistan, he added.

The participants and speaker of the session called for common strategy and coordinated efforts for the future and assured that their efforts would continue to achieve tolerant society and religious harmony.

District President, District Coordination Council, Yar Mohammad Shaheen said we must make individual and collective efforts to promote critical thinking among youth and children to understand the vitality of social and cultural diversity and tolerance which is essential for sustainable peace.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Education Minority Provincial Assembly Afridi Event All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation ..

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation & Commercialisation for Knowle ..

22 minutes ago
 Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

37 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

37 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

37 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

37 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.