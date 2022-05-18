Completion of CPEC projects top most priority of current regime: Ahsan Iqbal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal has said that the completion of all CPEC projects was the top most priority of the present government.

Addressing the students and faculty at the University of Gwadar in Gwadar today (Tuesday), he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a national development plan which the previous government tried to make controversial.

The Minister said that education, water, electricity and health development projects, started in 2017, were delayed due the inattentiveness of previous government.

He vowed to resume the process of development in Gwadar at the same pace as was left in 2018.

Ahsan Iqbal said that transmission line project would be completed soon while the construction work of the University of Gwadar could also be completed within two years saying that we have given importance to higher education in Gwadar because higher knowledge is essential to achieve objects of CPEC projects in country and Gwadar.

"If there is no education, the process of development will be stopped", he said and added that efforts were being made to complete the university campus in 2-3 years for making this top varsity of the country.

He said the progress in the world was possible through knowledge and research and exploration saying that scholarships would be provided to the student of Gwadar to acquire quality education.

The Minister said the differences could be eliminated through education in the areas and problems would be resolved through dialogues which could not be addressed by creating violence.

He said that the hospital would be upgraded in Gwadar with an aim to provide quality health facilities to people in the area.

"Federal government is paying special attention on development of the Balochistan for removing backwardness from the areas", he concluded.