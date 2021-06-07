Completion of ML-1 project to reduce railways accidents: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shehbaz Gill Monday said the completion of ML-1 project would pave the ways to reduce the tragic railways accidents in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed the deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Ghotki train crash and extended his sympathies with the victims of the incident.

He was made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to conduct an inquiry to take actions and give punishments to the responsible to avoid such incidents in the future.

He alleged the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for appointing employees in various departments without following merit policy which had ruined the national institutions.

Most of the railways accidents occurred in the country due to human negligence, he added.