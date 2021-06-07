UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Completion Of ML-1 Project To Reduce Railways Accidents: Dr Gill

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Completion of ML-1 project to reduce railways accidents: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shehbaz Gill Monday said the completion of ML-1 project would pave the ways to reduce the tragic railways accidents in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed the deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Ghotki train crash and extended his sympathies with the victims of the incident.

He was made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to conduct an inquiry to take actions and give punishments to the responsible to avoid such incidents in the future.

He alleged the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for appointing employees in various departments without following merit policy which had ruined the national institutions.

Most of the railways accidents occurred in the country due to human negligence, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ghotki Muslim Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

32 minutes ago

UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to ..

15 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions can't change status of IIOJ ..

15 minutes ago

Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Manageme ..

15 minutes ago

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Aft ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.