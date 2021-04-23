Composite development is prime agenda of PTI govt: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that composite development was the prime agenda of the incumbent government and it was working to extend the development process to all the areas of the province.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Firdous said the government was giving rights to the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

The government was continuing the composite development process and every district would benefit from the fruits of composite development policy, she said.

The Special Assistant said the South Punjab Secretariat was an important development towards South Punjab province as it would usher in a new era of development.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was formed to ensure and promote justice and accountability in the country.

The SACM said that the bail did not mean that Shehbaz Sharif was innocent, adding that 'S' would do its own politics whereas 'N' would become a thing of the past.

Responding to a question, the she said as Pakistan was facing multiple challenges, every institution was duty-bound to perform its role.

She said, "Government has sought Pak Army's support to strengthen and supplement the civil administration efforts to ensure the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of the deadly virus."