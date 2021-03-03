UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Plan Under Execution For Cotton Revival, Says Cotton Commissioner

Wed 03rd March 2021

Comprehensive plan under execution for cotton revival, says cotton commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Cotton Commissioner Dr. Khalid Abdullah said on Wednesday that government was executing a comprehensive plan for revival of cotton and result-oriented initiatives would soon be visible to all including the farming community.

Addressing on-line the participants of a one-day refresher course on cotton production technology at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRIO) Multan, he said that prosperity of farmers guaranteed a strong economy and added that government was working on different short term and long term proposals for revival of cotton.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood said that modern technology was key to enhancing cotton production and added that the refresher course was meant to refresh the knowledge of agriculture officials, scientists and farming community.

The referesher course was attended over 60 officials from different NGOs, seed, fertilizers, pesticide companies besides progressive farmers.

CCRI Multan experts delivered lectures to participants on dealing with different stages of cotton crop from sowing to harvest.

