Comsats Abbottabad and WSSCA organizes awareness seminar on 'World Environment Day'

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Comsats University Abbottabad in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday organized a seminar on World Environmental Day to aware masses about the issues of environmental degradation.

According to the details, the seminar aimed to create awareness about environmental issues related to biotechnology and environmental sciences was conducted at Comsats University Abbottabad while WSSCA collaborated in this effort.

Professor Dr. Adnan Ahmed Tahir, while discussing environmental changes, emphasized that glacier melting is increasing day by day, which is adversely affecting the environment. Professor Dr. Farhan Hafeez provided a detailed briefing on pollution caused by plastic in Pakistan and informed the partners of the event that 15 million tons of plastic are being dumped into the oceans annually, causing severe damage to aquatic life.

He requested the government to impose restrictions on the use of plastic and provide special awareness to students to reduce its usage.

During the discussion on the excessive use of plastic and its consequences, the spokesperson of WSSCA Omar Swati stated that unrestricted use of plastic is not only affecting the cleanliness of the city but also causing problems for the general public due to clogged drains.

Chief Executive Officer WSSCA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, emphasized the need for further collaboration between Comsats and WSSCA, practical implementation of university research for public welfare, and providing students with an awareness of ground realities.

He suggested declaring Comsats University as a plastic-free zone and extending the same status to the areas under the jurisdiction of WSSCA so that the initiatives could be started.

Professor Maroof Shah, Director of Comsats University, announced cooperation with WSSCA in all areas and both institutions agreed to work together. The Chief Executive Officer appreciated the bio-gas and compost plants established by the Department of Biotechnology.

The heads of both institutions commended the efforts of academia-industry collaboration and praised the organizers of the mentioned program.

At the conclusion of the seminar, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students and souvenir shields were presented to the representatives.