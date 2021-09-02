COMSATS, GDA launch "Clean Your Trash" campaign in Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :COMSATS University and Galiyat Development Authority Thursday jointly launched "Clean Your Trash" drive to make Galiyat clean and create awareness among masses.

The launching ceremony of the campaign held at COMSATS University Abbottabad campus followed by awareness campaigns and cleaning the trash from Tourists' resorts in Galiyat.

Over 200 students and faculty members of COMSATS along with officials of GDA, District Government Abbottabad and Wildlife department participated in the drive and collected trash from Lalazar Track, Donga Gali Track and Mushkpuri and discarded it properly. They also sensitized the local population about clean and green environment.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony Director COMSATS Professor Dr Imtiaz Ali said that COMSATS always participated in such campaigns, adding that recently the varsity faculty and students launched a tree plantation campaign in district Abbottabad in coordination with the local population.

He said that dumping trash in open places directly affects the environment and tourism and it was responsibility of every individual to keep his/her environment clean and green.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Khan said on the occasion that littering the environment not only contaminate the environment but also affect the future of coming generations, adding that such campaigns would help create awareness among mass besides keeping the environment clean and green.