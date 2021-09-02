UrduPoint.com

COMSATS, GDA Launch "Clean Your Trash" Campaign In Galiyat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:50 PM

COMSATS, GDA launch "Clean Your Trash" campaign in Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :COMSATS University and Galiyat Development Authority Thursday jointly launched "Clean Your Trash" drive to make Galiyat clean and create awareness among masses.

The launching ceremony of the campaign held at COMSATS University Abbottabad campus followed by awareness campaigns and cleaning the trash from Tourists' resorts in Galiyat.

Over 200 students and faculty members of COMSATS along with officials of GDA, District Government Abbottabad and Wildlife department participated in the drive and collected trash from Lalazar Track, Donga Gali Track and Mushkpuri and discarded it properly. They also sensitized the local population about clean and green environment.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony Director COMSATS Professor Dr Imtiaz Ali said that COMSATS always participated in such campaigns, adding that recently the varsity faculty and students launched a tree plantation campaign in district Abbottabad in coordination with the local population.

He said that dumping trash in open places directly affects the environment and tourism and it was responsibility of every individual to keep his/her environment clean and green.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Khan said on the occasion that littering the environment not only contaminate the environment but also affect the future of coming generations, adding that such campaigns would help create awareness among mass besides keeping the environment clean and green.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Imtiaz Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projec ..

7 minutes ago
 Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

22 minutes ago
 4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

42 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.