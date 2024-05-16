Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stated that having a dual nationality was not a disqualification for someone to be appointed as judge

The registrar officer formally answered to a letter by Faisal Vawda. It said, “The information sought by the high court from lawyers being considered appointment as judge does not include information regarding residency and citizenship of any country other than Pakistan. Such residency/citizenship is not a disqualification for a judge under the constitution.

It further said, “Justice Athar Minallah was the Chief Justice of this court at the time of appointment of Justice Babar Sattar as a judge, his lordship has disclosed during the hearing of suo moto proceeding in relation to the letter of six judges of IHC, which was telecast live on tv that the matter of Justice Babar Sattar having a green card was discussed during the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan where his name was recommended for approval.

This court doesn’t maintain record of the discussion that transpire in the judicial commission of Pakistan, it said.