Open Menu

Dual Citizenship Not Disqualification For Judge: IHC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stated that having a dual nationality was not a disqualification for someone to be appointed as judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stated that having a dual nationality was not a disqualification for someone to be appointed as judge.

The registrar officer formally answered to a letter by Faisal Vawda. It said, “The information sought by the high court from lawyers being considered appointment as judge does not include information regarding residency and citizenship of any country other than Pakistan. Such residency/citizenship is not a disqualification for a judge under the constitution.

It further said, “Justice Athar Minallah was the Chief Justice of this court at the time of appointment of Justice Babar Sattar as a judge, his lordship has disclosed during the hearing of suo moto proceeding in relation to the letter of six judges of IHC, which was telecast live on tv that the matter of Justice Babar Sattar having a green card was discussed during the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan where his name was recommended for approval.

This court doesn’t maintain record of the discussion that transpire in the judicial commission of Pakistan, it said.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Dual Nationality Lawyers Citizenship Islamabad High Court TV From Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

4 minutes ago
 Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphan ..

Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar

4 minutes ago
 LHC summons committee responsible for appointing j ..

LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussio ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..

6 minutes ago
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestini ..

Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories

11 minutes ago
 Chad junta chief officially wins election

Chad junta chief officially wins election

6 minutes ago
 Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shoot ..

Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting

6 minutes ago
 At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel ..

At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..

11 minutes ago
 PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bea ..

PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers

11 minutes ago
 Stocks waver after hitting record highs

Stocks waver after hitting record highs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan