Road Block Case: Court Confirms Interim Bail Of Fawad Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 11:11 PM
A sessions court has confirmed the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of blocking Canal Road and holding a press conference
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A sessions court has confirmed the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of blocking Canal Road and holding a press conference.
The court ordered the former minister to furnish fresh surety bonds of Rs 50,000 to avail the relief.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghaffar conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the former minister, says a written order issued on Thursday, of previous hearing held on May 14.
During the final arguments, the petitioner's counsel argued that a bare reading of the FIR suggests that the offenses were not established against his client. He contended that the prosecution's narrative was doubtful as no such event took place and there was no evidence on record connecting the petitioner to the alleged offenses. He pleaded with the court to accept his client's bail petition.
However, the prosecutor opposed the bail petition, stating that the accused was named in the FIR with a specific role and requested dismissal of the bail petition.
Last year, Race Course police registered a case against Fawad Chaudhry on charges of blocking Canal Road, holding a press conference, and delivering a provocative speech. It is pertinent to mention here that the former minister had already obtained pre-arrest interim bail in the matter.
Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court reserved its verdict on a petition by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry seeking permission to attend proceedings of cases against him via video link.
LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reserved the verdict on the petition after hearing detailed arguments from the petitioner's counsel and the additional advocate general of Punjab.
Previously, the LHC had granted protective bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 36 cases with a directive to appear before the relevant trial courts for further relief of pre-arrest bail.
