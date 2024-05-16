New Schedule For Electricity Load Shedding To Be Issued For KP: CM Told
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A high level meeting regarding prolonged power outages in the province was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.
It has been agreed in the meeting to issue a new schedule in order to reduce the duration of electricity load shedding across the province.
According to the newly agreed schedule, in all areas currently experiencing 22 hours of load shedding a day, the duration of load shedding would be reduced to 18 hours, while in the areas where citizens facing 18 hours of load shedding, would be reduced to 14 hours a day.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Chief Executive Officer PESCO Akhtar Hameed Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
For the purpose, to ensure implementation of newly agreed schedule of power load shedding in the province, the chief minister has directed the PESCO authorities to devise a mechanism immediately in consultation with the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that new schedule must be shared with all the Deputy Commissioners as well as District Police Officers across the province, so as to ensure monitoring of its implementation.
"In case of load shedding even one minute beyond the agreed schedule on a grid, an FIR should be lodged against the concerned XEN of PESCO", he directed.
The chief minister said that he is ready to sit with the Federal government in order to resolve the issues related to electricity in the province, but this could happen only, if people of this province get immediate relief in power load shedding.
