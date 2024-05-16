Open Menu

Karachi Administration Working To Simplify Domicile Issuance Process: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Karachi administration working to simplify domicile issuance process: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi announced on Thursday that Karachi administration was working to simplify the process of issuing domicile for citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi announced on Thursday that Karachi administration was working to simplify the process of issuing domicile for citizens.

He emphasized that the administration is working with aim to eliminate delay in obtaining domicile.

He made these remarks during inauguration of the Digital Domicile Desk at the office of Deputy Commissioner Korangi. Commissioner Hassan Naqvi sought feedback from applicants present on the occasion about the current facility.

He stated that digital domicile issuance would be implemented across the districts, replacing the traditional procedure.

Hassan Naqvi highlighted that efforts are underway to make the domicile issuance system online throughout Karachi.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Jawad Muzaffar provided a comprehensive briefing on the domicile issuance process to the Commissioner. The Commissioner inspected the domicile desk and engaged with the citizens.

He was informed that multiple counters have been established at the domicile desk. At the first counter, the government fee challan for the domicile is submitted.

The second counter issues a number, and at the third counter, necessary documents such as CNIC, educational certificates, and utility bills for proof of residence are scanned.

A modern process has been adopted wherein every applicant’s photograph and document records are permanently saved, and the issued domicile includes a QR code for instant verification.

Deputy Commissioner Jawad Muzaffar also mentioned that efforts are being made to ensure applicants not to visit the DC office and that the domiciles would be delivered directly to their doorstep.

Later, a meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by Commissioner Karachi, to review efforts to enhance civic amenities in the district, remove traffic-obstructing, encroachments, improve cleanliness, clear construction debris, prevent illegal parking, and enforce government tariffs on goods and commodities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Domicile Department Abdul Hameed Jagirani and Assistant Commissioners were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit Korangi From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

19 minutes ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

19 minutes ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

21 minutes ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

21 minutes ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

21 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

19 minutes ago
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

19 minutes ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

19 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

19 minutes ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

19 minutes ago
 Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

58 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan