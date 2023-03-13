UrduPoint.com

COMSTECH, UoJ Hold 3-day Workshop On Modern Spectroscopic Techniques

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

COMSTECH, UoJ hold 3-day workshop on modern spectroscopic techniques

The chemistry department of the University of Jordan (UoJ) and COMSTECH jointly organized a three-day workshop on "Modern Spectroscopic Techniques and their applications in research" from March 12-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):The chemistry department of the University of Jordan (UoJ) and COMSTECH jointly organized a three-day workshop on "Modern Spectroscopic Techniques and their applications in research" from March 12-14.

The three-day workshop consisted of lectures of eminent scholars and practical sessions involving hands-on experience on interpretation of spectroscopic data.

The workshop offered the opportunity of hands-on training on modern spectroscopic instruments and software that are used in the field of chemical and biological sciences.

Lectures followed by discussion sessions further strengthened the knowledge and understanding of the modern spectroscopic techniques and promoted research partnerships between the scientists of OIC countries.

While addressing the ceremony, Assistant Secretary General-OIC, Askar Mussinov said that spectroscopy offers the necessary tools to investigate the structure and function of small chemical compounds as well as biological macromolecules.

He expressed the hope that the event will contribute in the development and strengthening of the capacity in modern spectroscopic techniques at the regional level through the contribution of eminent scholars from various universities and research and development institutions.

He on behalf of OIC secretariat in Jeddah lauded the efforts of COMSTECH and the University of Jordan for organizing the event and offered full support to COMSTECH for achieving its mission and objectives.

During the inaugural session, the University of Jordan announced to become a member of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) and signed the agreement with COMSTECH.

Experts of spectroscopy from Germany, China, Greece, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt attended the event as resource persons while researchers from Algeria, Pakistan, Jordan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Turkiye, USA, Kenya, Palestine and Kazakhstan also participated the workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Bangladesh Palestine China Egypt Jeddah Germany Algeria Indonesia Kazakhstan Kenya Malaysia Greece March Event From Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

9 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

12 minutes ago
 5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottab ..

5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottabad

14 minutes ago
 10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on M ..

10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on Mar 14

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government service providers using Abu Dh ..

27 minutes ago
 Financial scenario dos not allow early election: I ..

Financial scenario dos not allow early election: Ikhtiyar Wali

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.