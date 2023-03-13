COMSTECH, UoJ hold 3-day workshop on modern spectroscopic techniques

The chemistry department of the University of Jordan (UoJ) and COMSTECH jointly organized a three-day workshop on "Modern Spectroscopic Techniques and their applications in research" from March 12-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):The chemistry department of the University of Jordan (UoJ) and COMSTECH jointly organized a three-day workshop on "Modern Spectroscopic Techniques and their applications in research" from March 12-14.

The three-day workshop consisted of lectures of eminent scholars and practical sessions involving hands-on experience on interpretation of spectroscopic data.

The workshop offered the opportunity of hands-on training on modern spectroscopic instruments and software that are used in the field of chemical and biological sciences.

Lectures followed by discussion sessions further strengthened the knowledge and understanding of the modern spectroscopic techniques and promoted research partnerships between the scientists of OIC countries.

While addressing the ceremony, Assistant Secretary General-OIC, Askar Mussinov said that spectroscopy offers the necessary tools to investigate the structure and function of small chemical compounds as well as biological macromolecules.

He expressed the hope that the event will contribute in the development and strengthening of the capacity in modern spectroscopic techniques at the regional level through the contribution of eminent scholars from various universities and research and development institutions.

He on behalf of OIC secretariat in Jeddah lauded the efforts of COMSTECH and the University of Jordan for organizing the event and offered full support to COMSTECH for achieving its mission and objectives.

During the inaugural session, the University of Jordan announced to become a member of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) and signed the agreement with COMSTECH.

Experts of spectroscopy from Germany, China, Greece, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt attended the event as resource persons while researchers from Algeria, Pakistan, Jordan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Turkiye, USA, Kenya, Palestine and Kazakhstan also participated the workshop.