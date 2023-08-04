'Condemnation Day' observed across country against terrorism, extremism

In a united front against terrorism and extremism, prominent religious scholars and leaders delivered impassioned sermons during Friday prayers, denouncing recent acts of violence and urging the government to take decisive action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :In a united front against terrorism and extremism, prominent religious scholars and leaders delivered impassioned sermons during Friday prayers, denouncing recent acts of violence and urging the government to take decisive action.

The speeches were made in response to a series of alarming incidents, including an attack on Ali Masjid in Khyber and an assault on the Workers' Convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur.

Representatives from various religious and educational organizations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pakistan Ulema Council, Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, United Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Shia Ulema Council, United Ulema Council, Pakistan Sharia Council, International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, and other political and religious groups, joined forces to condemn these acts of terrorism and violence.

Prominent figures such as Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Dr.

Qibla Ayaz, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad islam Qadri, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Salfi, and Maulana Muhammad Ayub Safdar, among other scholars and leaders, emphasized that the perpetrators of violence and terrorism had no connection with Islam or Muslims.

They reiterated the unanimous stance of scholars and clerics from all schools of thought that suicide attacks and military operations within Pakistan were strictly prohibited (Haram), and the government must take rigorous action against those involved.

The people of Pakistan, along with religious scholars, leaders, political and religious organizations, government, armed forces, and security agencies, stand united in their determination to combat terrorism and extremism and ensure the safety and well-being of the nation.