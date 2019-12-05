UrduPoint.com
Conference About New Provinces In Punjab Opens At Islamia University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

Conference about new provinces in Punjab opens at Islamia University

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary Thursday said moots and conferences on social, political and economic issues provided opportunities to work out practical solutions for national and International issues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary Thursday said moots and conferences on social, political and economic issues provided opportunities to work out practical solutions for national and International issues.

He was addressing the two-day national conference on formation of new provinces in Punjab, challenges and opportunities, which opened at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said this dialogue would also help policy-makers to devise policies and make decisions on vital national issues.

He said Punjab was one of the largest provinces in the world and it is bigger in size and population than forty countries.

He emphasized the need to have equal and justified distribution of resources from centre to grassroots level.

He said that new provinces should be based on administrative requirements and not on lingual or regional basis.

The minister said Bahawalpur was an ideal Muslim welfare state where people of different castes and creeds had lived in a homogeneous culture under Abbasi Family prior to the Partition.

Dr. Khwaja Alqama, Prof. Dr. Memuna Ghani, Dr. Musawwir Hussain Bukhari and Dr. Safder Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

As many as 500 delegates of various universities from across the country are participatingin the conference with 20 key-note speakers highlighting social, political, geographical andeconomic perspectives of the Punjab.

