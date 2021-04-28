Connectivity in Baluchistan priority of government: Fehmida Jamali

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Wednesday said connectivity in Baluchistan is a priority of federal government which is un-precedented

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Wednesday said connectivity in Baluchistan is a priority of Federal government which is un-precedented.

In a statement issued here, she said National High Authority started numerous projects to expand national highways in Balochistan which would be a great economic prosperity in the province and baloch people will get benefit out of it and from that economic activity will starts in the province.

She said the incumbent government worked on the ideology of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which he rephrased at Sibbi "Let me assure you that I have not for one moment allowed the affairs of Balochistan to slip out of my mind. I pondered, over the ways and matters of improving the lot of our people in this province and of enabling them to secure for themselves the same position and the same political status within the polity of Pakistan which are open to their brethren in other provinces".

She also said at least Rs5 billion will be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of 2021. This aims to support young people set up their own businesses.

Jamali further said Balochistan has recently acquired connectivity and security which are the vital precursors of development, adding that these diversified opportunities are a result of relentless efforts by security forces to maintain law and order in the province.

She said "one of the biggest security dilemmas in the province has been the porous nature of international border with Afghanistan and Iran, used by the terrorists to escape to the safe havens". "For better border security management, it was decided to fence the border to prevent the entry and escape of terrorists. 1200 kilometer stretch of the border fence has been completed which has immensely contributed in improving the overall security of the province" she added.

She further said similarly in a national scenario where agro-industrial zones are saturating with economic competition, Balochistan now offers new vistas of investment in the form of regional trade, marine commerce, agriculture, mining, tourism and services industries. She said these potentials, if timely recognized, intelligently resourced and innovatively managed which the government already working on it, can attract dynamic employments and capitals. Fehmida Jamali said demographically stable zones even invite opportunities of developing new industrial towns and markets.

She said now various sectors are available for investment in Baluchistan and numerous incentives have been provided by the government for investment in these sectors. "A large number of international countries are ready to invest in Balochistan" she said.