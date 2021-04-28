UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Connectivity In Baluchistan Priority Of Government: Fehmida Jamali

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:23 PM

Connectivity in Baluchistan priority of government: Fehmida Jamali

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Wednesday said connectivity in Baluchistan is a priority of federal government which is un-precedented

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Wednesday said connectivity in Baluchistan is a priority of Federal government which is un-precedented.

In a statement issued here, she said National High Authority started numerous projects to expand national highways in Balochistan which would be a great economic prosperity in the province and baloch people will get benefit out of it and from that economic activity will starts in the province.

She said the incumbent government worked on the ideology of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which he rephrased at Sibbi "Let me assure you that I have not for one moment allowed the affairs of Balochistan to slip out of my mind. I pondered, over the ways and matters of improving the lot of our people in this province and of enabling them to secure for themselves the same position and the same political status within the polity of Pakistan which are open to their brethren in other provinces".

She also said at least Rs5 billion will be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of 2021. This aims to support young people set up their own businesses.

Jamali further said Balochistan has recently acquired connectivity and security which are the vital precursors of development, adding that these diversified opportunities are a result of relentless efforts by security forces to maintain law and order in the province.

She said "one of the biggest security dilemmas in the province has been the porous nature of international border with Afghanistan and Iran, used by the terrorists to escape to the safe havens". "For better border security management, it was decided to fence the border to prevent the entry and escape of terrorists. 1200 kilometer stretch of the border fence has been completed which has immensely contributed in improving the overall security of the province" she added.

She further said similarly in a national scenario where agro-industrial zones are saturating with economic competition, Balochistan now offers new vistas of investment in the form of regional trade, marine commerce, agriculture, mining, tourism and services industries. She said these potentials, if timely recognized, intelligently resourced and innovatively managed which the government already working on it, can attract dynamic employments and capitals. Fehmida Jamali said demographically stable zones even invite opportunities of developing new industrial towns and markets.

She said now various sectors are available for investment in Baluchistan and numerous incentives have been provided by the government for investment in these sectors. "A large number of international countries are ready to invest in Balochistan" she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Iran Law And Order Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Agriculture Young Same Border Market Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

18 seconds ago

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

10 minutes ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

10 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Daily virus tests for athletes at Tokyo Olympics: ..

2 minutes ago

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoles demise of Abdul Azi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.