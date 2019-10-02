Conservation work of archeological site `Ban Faqiran' in doldrums

The popular archeological site of federal capital "Ban Faqiran" located at top of Margalla Hills is further deteriorating due to negligence and inability of the concerned authorities toward conserving this rich cultural asset for the next generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The popular archeological site of Federal capital "Ban Faqiran" located at top of Margalla Hills is further deteriorating due to negligence and inability of the concerned authorities toward conserving this rich cultural asset for the next generations.

"Ban Faqiran" is among one of the four protected archeological sites of federal capital which can be a great source of attraction for the visitors, researchers and students, if protected and conserved properly.

The task of conservation of this Buddhist site was given to Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM) by the Executive Committee of Archaeology and Literary Heritage Endowment Fund soon after the completion of its excavation work.

"The land was the property of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the authorities in the board stopped the conservation work of the site after resistance from those who own that property", an official source revealed on Wednesday while talking to APP.

The wall of the historical cave located along that site was damaged during the last few days and need urgent repair and conservation but the land owners are not letting the team of DoAM to resume their conservation work, the source said.

"DoAM has raised this matter with the officials of ETPB who will discuss this issue in a meeting soon," the source added.

The source disclosed that this Buddhist site, located at the top of hills, is old enough and cannot resist the extreme climatic changes like the monsoon rains. "The site need to be repaired and developed urgently to prevent it from further damage", the source added.

The excavation work of this historical site was completed by the department four years ago while the conservation work was aimed at protecting the rich cultural heritage for enhancing its beauty and attraction for local and foreign visitors.

The excavation of the fourth heritage site of `Ban Faqiran', which is around 2000 years old, in capital was the first ever field activity undertaken by the Archeology Department after the 18th constitutional amendment 2010.

The antiquities dug out from excavated site were preserved for conducting research, imparting education, promoting tourism and providing recreation to the visitors.

The objectives behind this project were to reconstruct the ancient cultural profile, establish antiquities and explore, excavate and preserve potential archeological sites in the federal capital.

Besides this, it will reflect soft image of the country when foreign visiting dignitaries or delegates are shown around the heritage sites and the museum, housing the antiquity.

The funds for excavation of this Buddhist site were provided by the National Fund for Cultural Heritage (NFCH) in April 2015 and its excavation commenced in August 2015.

The excavating team under the field directorship of Archaeology Expert, Abdul Ghafoor Lone and site supervisor, Arshad Khan exposed a large stupa- like square structure, measuring 10.26 meter a side, on the top of Margalla Hills,.

This structure is made of lime and kanjur stone, with semi ashlar and diaper masonry dated from the second to the fourth century Common Era (CE).

Besides other antiquities, six coins and four iron arrowheads were discovered from the Buddhist site. The heritage site also includes a water tank and mosque of early period.

395/