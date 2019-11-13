Construction of temple on site of Babri Masjid condemned

(@FahadShabbir)

The PPP parliamentarian in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Nighat Orakzai Wednesday strongly condemned Indian Supreme Court's order to build temple on the site of Babri Masjid and termed it a biased decision

On a point of order, she said Muslims did not want 4 acre alternate land rather the construction of a temple on a Holy place of Muslim community should be stopped.

She said the minority communities were enjoying complete rights in Pakistan and all their religions places were protected and respected.

She said opening of Kartarpur corridor by Pakistan was evident from the fact that Pakistan was giving respect to minorities.

Referring to situation in Indian held Kashmir, she said from the last 100 consecutive days, curfew was imposed in the held valley and the whole world was silent over the issue.

The speaker asked the PPP parliamentarian to move a resolution over the two sensitive issues so that a strong message could be conveyed to the world community.

Later, the House was prorogued by the Speaker.