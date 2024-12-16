Construction, Repair Of Bucheki-Jaranwala Road Starts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The long-awaited construction and repair work on the Bucheki-Jaranwala Road has commenced officially here on Monday.
Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar flanked by former MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer inaugurated the project during a ceremony in which Coordinator PP-100 Sardar Asghar Dogar, political and social leaders, and a large number of local residents were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Khan Bahadur Dogar said that 20-kilometer-long road project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.1 billion. He said that this project would provide improved travel facilities to thousands of residents in addition to boost business and economic activities in the region.
He also lauded the public welfare agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and said that this was a pro-people party which always prioritized public service over politics.
He criticized the opponents and said that they were creating hurdles in pace of national progress and property for their nefarious designs. He stated that when PML-N came into power, the national treasury was empty, and the country was on the brink of default. “We sacrificed our politics for the sake of the nation and dragged the country out of crises”, he added.
Malik Nawab Sher Waseer also spoke and said that the government’s policies had brought inflation under control in addition to stabilize the Currency, adding that Bucheki-Jaranwala Road had been neglected for decades which resulted out in frequent accidents and incidents of robbery. He said that this project would be completed on war-footing to provide relief to the area people who daily travel on this route. The project was a significant step toward regional development and safety improvements for the local population, he added.
