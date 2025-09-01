Open Menu

Qatar Olympic Committee Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan After Floods

Muhammad Rameez Published September 01, 2025 | 08:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) has received a condolence message from the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan in the wake of the recent devastating floods.

In a letter addressed to ACP President Maj Gen Irfan Arshad, Asma bint Thani Al-Thani, Director of the Marketing and International Cooperation Sector at QOC, conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the victims and their families.

She lauded the resilience and courage of the Pakistani people in facing the calamity and reaffirmed that the QOC stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan during this difficult period.

Responding to the message, Maj Gen Arshad expressed gratitude to Ms. Al-Thani and the QOC for their support.

“Her message of compassion is a source of immense strength for the people of Pakistan,” he said. “We deeply appreciate the solidarity extended by our friends in Qatar during this national tragedy.”

