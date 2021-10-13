Consumer Protection Council summons mobile phone seller

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur has summoned a trader dealing in business of sale of mobile phones in a complaint case lodged against him.

The complainant, Muhammad Owais Ali lodged his complaint with the District Consumer Protection Council, submitting that he purchased a mobile phone set worth Rs 1,900 from a mobile phone seller at a mobile phone market in the city.

He narrated that when he put the mobile phone set on charging at his house, the set was not charged.

He told the Council that the mobile phone trader was informed about the technical fault but he did not response to his complaint in this regard.

The Consumer Protection Council summoned the mobile phone trader.