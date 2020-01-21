Contempt of court case against DG FIA dismissed

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected contempt of court case against DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).According to detail, Court dismissed the case being not contested

PML Counsel Jehangir Jadoon had submitted the petition against harassment of FIA in judge video case .Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Tuesday.Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah told to Court that Jehangir Jadoon was not harassed by FIA.Jehangir Jadoon did not appear in the court and Court dismissed the plea being not persuaded.