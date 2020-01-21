UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contempt Of Court Case Against DG FIA Dismissed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Contempt of court case against DG FIA dismissed

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected contempt of court case against DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).According to detail, Court dismissed the case being not contested

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected contempt of court case against DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).According to detail, Court dismissed the case being not contested.

PML Counsel Jehangir Jadoon had submitted the petition against harassment of FIA in judge video case .Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Tuesday.Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah told to Court that Jehangir Jadoon was not harassed by FIA.Jehangir Jadoon did not appear in the court and Court dismissed the plea being not persuaded.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Five Killed, 11 Injured in Car Crash in Southern E ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to Continue Efforts to Support Libya Ceasef ..

2 minutes ago

Some 1.5 bln people worldwide using financial serv ..

3 minutes ago

Federal govt agrees to expedite payment of Rs8.5 b ..

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt took revolutionary step for promotion of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.