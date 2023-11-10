Open Menu

Contests To Mark ‘Iqbal Day’ Held At DPS&C

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Contests to mark ‘Iqbal Day’ held at DPS&C

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) In connection with the 145th birth anniversary of great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, various competitions were held at Divisional Public school & College here on Friday.

The students took part in Kalam Iqbal, Urdu, English speeches and paintings.

Roshnan Fatima Malik stood first in Tehtul Lafz Kalam-e-Iqbal contest, Reman Fatima second and Cadet Hazaifa Qasim and Hafiz Masaab remain third.

In the English speech contest, Areesha Hussian, Eman Rasheed, Sultan Shaoor and Noor Fatime remained first, second and third respectively.

The urdu speech contest was won by Eman Ali while Meeran Zahra and Cadet Huzaifa Altaf Abbasi stood second and third respectively.

Muhamma Hashir, Haroon Khan and Abdullah Abid stood first, second and third respectively in the art contest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan Niazi was the chief guest

who gave away prizes to position holders.

More Stories From Pakistan