Control room set up in wake of Covid-19 lock down situation

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :A joint control room has been set up by the Pakistan Army, Rangers, district administration and police department to monitor and coordinate efforts aimed at containing Covid-19.

According to a hand out of the district information office on Thursday, Brigadier Nouman visited the control room established at Vocational Training Center.

He appealed masses to stay at homes and follow government's guidelines of defeat the corona virus threat as the situation if gets worsen may trigger more stringent action that may cause difficulties to people.

Brig. Nouman also stressed upon preferential attitude towards health sector professionals to facilitate them in serving the masses in befitting manner.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mirza Nasir Ali informed that district administration was on high alert and all required facilities were made available at Isolation wards set up in hospitals.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sanghar Dr. Wishnu Ram briefed that different isolation wards set up in the district had capacity to handle 216 patients while quarantine facilities may accommodate 168 suspects. Four suspects who were screened for Corona virus tested negative while four more persons were under quarantined at their homes. District health authorities would soon receive N-95 masks and kits for distribution among doctors and allied medical staff, he said adding that it would help diminishing health concerns among the medics.