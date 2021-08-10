Convention on National Minority Day held

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A convention on the eve of National Minorities' Day was organized by a non-government organization here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by participants and representatives from a cross section of society and political parties.

The convention began by the screening of a documentary on why August 11 holds importance.

Peter Jacob welcomed the guests and introduced the significance of the National Minorities' Day.

Member of National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and Human Rights Activist Dr Rubina Feroze Bhatti discussed various issues of the society.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Senator Waleed Iqbal of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Mian Munir from Pakistan Muslim League (Q) appreciated solid steps and efforts of the government.

Professor Kalyan Singh, Munir Ahmed, Peter Jacob and others also spoke.

Later on, a tribute to late veteran journalist and human rights activist IA Rehman was also givenin the form of a film.

The observation of the National Minorities Day on August 11 was announced in 2009.

